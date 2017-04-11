Prepare to LOL. Nicole Richie got smacked in the face during an epic high-five fail, and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day. Watch the video above!

The 35-year-old actress appeared on Talk Stoop With Cat Greenleaf on Sunday, April 9, to discuss her new scripted show, Great News, and the TV host, 45, asked Richie about the greatest news she’s heard all week. The Simple Life alum sarcastically replied that it’s supposed to rain three times this week in L.A.



Greenleaf went to aggressively high-five Richie, but accidentally swatted her directly in the face. Richie’s Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses flew off her head and landed several feet away. Yelping “Omigod!” Greenleaf covered her mouth and appeared mortified by the incident, while the House of Harlow jewelry designer looked absolutely stunned.

“Are you OK?” Greenleaf asked. Richie recovered by striking a pose with her hand behind her head and smiling. The reporter added, “That was the craziest high-five of all time. I’m sorry. I’m notoriously clumsy!"

The Candidly Nicole star joked, “I can see that. Out of my left eye only.” She continued to poke fun at the incident and said a fun fact about herself was that she was "just abused like two seconds ago.”

After cracking a few jokes about the unfortunate incident, Richie didn’t miss a beat and jumped right back into the interview like a pro. She went on to discuss her first-ever scripted comedy and answer rapid-fire questions about her favorite things.

Great News premieres on NBC Tuesday, April 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

