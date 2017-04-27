Cheers to their milestone! Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, by posting romantic messages about each other on social media.

Both stars shared photos from their nuptials via Instagram. "My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way. At exactly this time two years ago today we walked hand in hand into the next chapter, our chapter, together. Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more," Reed, 28, captioned a pic of the two kissing. "Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I've ever known. We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it. Thank you for being exactly who you are, and for loving all of me. Thank you for your willingness to go even deeper. Until you, I had no idea what could be. Until you...Happy Anniversary."

Somerhalder's note was similarly full of praise. "To the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage," the Vampire Diaries alum, 38, wrote. "Thank you for being my best friend, the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known. To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them. Partly because I'll be so old... I love you."

The Twilight star and Somerhalder tied the knot in April 2015 in Santa Monica, California, after nine months of dating. In October 2016, the Lost alum opened up about one day starting a family.

"The second we were around each other, and not [dating] other people, we just knew," he told Modern Luxury magazine at the time. " Oh, I will one day have amazing children with my beautiful wife. Absolutely, definitely…I am so blessed that I did, indeed, find this human being that can deal with me and is also the most caring, compassionate person I’ve ever known. That’s why I wake up happy."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!