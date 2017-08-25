Nikki Reed is giving new meaning to bouncing back after giving birth. The actress, 29, posted a photo of herself with her brother, Nathan, in which he lies on his back while lifting Nikki above his body using his legs. In the snap, which the actress posted to Instagram on Thursday, August 24, she wears shorts and a sports bra, showing off her toned post-baby body one month after giving birth.



"'Hey brother stay away from my uterus.' Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂” wrote the Twilight alum, who recently welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleli with husband Ian Somerhalder. "Also 📷cred...our Mom. She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom.”

"Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch,” she continued. "Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :). Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you❤️💪🏻”

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Heifer International

Somerhalder recently penned a sweet note to his wife following the birth of their daughter, which E! News reported was on July 25. "Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake…," he wrote alongside a photo of Reed’s Fit Pregnancy and Baby cover on August 21. “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.”

