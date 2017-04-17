Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Nope, not happening. Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom are not dating, contrary to recent reports. A source tells Us Weekly that the Vampire Diaries alum and Pirates of the Caribbean actor are just friends.

The rumor of a romance between them comes after Bloom’s recent split from Katy Perry. As previously reported by Us in February, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer and Bloom decided to press pause on their relationship after more than a year together. According to a source, the exes realized that “they make better best friends than they do partners.”

Dobrev, who was spotted at Coachella’s Neon Carnival on Saturday, April 16, was last linked to Austin Stowell. She famously dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder until they split in 2013.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!