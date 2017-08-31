Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell 'Are Getting Pretty Serious'

It's the real thing! Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are still going strong, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"They're a cute couple and are getting pretty serious," the insider tells Us.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in January after they rang in the New Year with their friends in Texas and attended several public events together, including a Golden Globes afterparty. Us Weekly confirmed in July that they are indeed an item.

"Nina and Glen were friends before they started hooking up. Glen chased Nina around for a while before she agreed to give him a shot," a source tells Us, noting that things turned romantic earlier this year, around the same time that Powell's Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures was released.



The Vampire Diaries alum and the Scream Queens actor, both 28, aren't in a rush to live under the same roof just yet, though. "There are no plans for Glen to move in with Nina right now. They're both traveling for work," the insider tells Us.

Prior to her romance with Powell, Dobrev dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013, and actor Austin Stowell from June 2015 to February 2016. A report later linked her to Orlando Bloom, but a source confirmed to Us in April that the two were "just friends."



After her split from Somerhalder, 38, the actress moved on with her professional life, too. She left Vampire Diaries in 2015 after six seasons, a surprising decision she recently explained to Harper's Bazaar. "I don't want to play a teenager anymore," she said in an article published earlier this month. "I want to play adult roles and be challenged and work with great filmmakers and tell incredible stories and that has meant being really picky."



