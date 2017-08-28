North West Gets Interviewed By Britney Spears’ Sons and Other Famous Kids

Starting them young. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, got interviewed by her cousin Penelope Disick, Britney Spears' sons Sean and Jayden, Millie Bobby Brown and more famous celeb kids for an Interview magazine article published on Monday, August 28.







The 4-year-old had some amazing answers to the hard-hitting questions. North revealed to Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, that her favorite show is Shimmer and Shine, an animated series about two genies who grant wishes for their friend, and her favorite song is her dad’s track “Amazing” because it’s “so amazing!”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber asked North what's the best part of having a little brother. “Giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear,” she said of her 20-month-old sibling, Saint. She also said that her family calls her “Bubs” and she orders her pizza with “just cheese! Cheese, cheese — everywhere cheese.”

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wanted to know which Disney princess is North’s fave. “Jasmine, because I love her,” the toddler replied. And once she was reminded of the princesses, they were incorporated into the plans for her next birthday. “I want all the princesses to come over!” she said.

Steven Klein

North also had an adorable conversation with Penelope. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 5-year-old daughter asked, “Should we build tree houses and be neighbors?” and “Can I sleep over at your house for four days and bring my puppy?” North enthusiastically agreed to both. They decided to have a baking party, too, where North said they could “make rainbow princess cake!”



The toddler also posed with her mom Kim for a photo shoot for the cover, in which the reality star channeled the late first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The mother-daughter duo matched in gray wool coats and black shoes in some of the pics. North also changed into a black dress for more of the photos, while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a black shift dress and pearls.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.