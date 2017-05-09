Rob Kim/Getty Images

Orange Is the New Black star Jamie Denbo went on an epic rant about her recent experience with a sexist and ageist casting.

The actress (who plays Ginsberg in OITNB) took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 3, to express her frustration with Hollywood. “I was just informed that at the age of 43, I am TOO OLD to play the wife of a 57 year old,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “Oh, the characters also have an 18 year-old daughter. I am TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year-old.”

Denbo said the unnamed actor, who had already been cast, requested an age limit for his onscreen wife. “The real wife of the 57 year-old actor is EASILY AT LEAST 50. But this f--ker wants to be tv married to a 38 year-old – TOPS,” she continued. “This is a FIRST marriage, btw. Not a re-wife. Which would make a little more sense.”

“F--K HOLLYWOOD,” the Yes Man actress concluded. “Old white men, enjoy your last run. We are all f--king done with you lizards.”

When fans asked Denbo to name the actor, she declined. “Would love to. But I don’t want to ruin this guy for you. He is an ‘American treasure.’”

