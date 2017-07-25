Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Her family is expanding! Olivia Wilde introduced her newly adopted rescue pup, Elvis, to fans in a series of Instagram photos on Monday, July 25.

Wilde and fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who are already parents of son Otis, 3, daughter Daisy, 9 months, and dog Paco, couldn’t be more excited to welcome their new cuddly addition.

“Ladies and gentlemen, meet the heartbreaker formerly known as Maxamillion, now christened by his new human brother as Elvis Sudeikis-Wilde. 3 years young and 10 lbs of pure goodness,” the In Time actress, 33, captioned the photo of her beige and white colored pooch.

She added: “He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far, and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be. Thanks to @barcshelter we found the missing member of our brood. This is our second adopted furry son and we cannot recommend it enough. There are so many animals looking for homes. This little guy was next on the kill list at a shelter in Texas not too long ago! 😫 “

The Rush actress concluded the post with a message supporting pet adoption. “Please consider saving a dog today. ❤ #adoptdontshop #Elvishasenteredthebuilding," she wrote.

Rescue bros. ❤❤ #PacoandElvis A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Wilde went on to share a second snap of Elvis standing next to his much larger, four-legged brother, Paco — who was stretched out on the floor sleeping. “Rescue bros. ❤❤ #PacoandElvis,” she gushed.

In a third snap, Sudeikis, 41, joined in on the fun.



AGGGHHHH JASON WATCH OUT!!! #giantdogortinyman A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

