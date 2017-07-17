• 7/13/17 • A post shared by Meryl Davis (@meryledavis) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Nice ice! Olympic skater and former Dancing With the Stars winner Meryl Davis got engaged to Fedor Andreev last week with a stunning canary yellow diamond.

The 30-year-old gold medalist announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 16, sharing a photo of herself with her former figure skater fiancé and captioning it: “7/13/17,” the day they got engaged. Andreev, 35, is also the son of her longtime coach, Marina Zoueva.



Davis won gold for ice dancing with partner Charlie White at the 2014 Olympics, and scored the mirror ball trophy on season 18 of Dancing With the Stars with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The Olympic champion previously announced she wouldn’t be competing in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea to focus more on her personal life.

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

The Michigan-based couple, who have been dating for more than six years, are already practicing their parenting skills — they adopted a dog, Bilbo, together earlier this year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!