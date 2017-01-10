Brianne Theisen-Eaton, Ashton Eaton and Caitlyn Jenner attend Life is Good at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event at Equinox on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images

A meeting of the champions! Decathlon champs Caitlyn Jenner and Ashton Eaton caught up for the first time since 2012 at CW3PR's Gold Meets Golden, an event celebrating actors and Olympian champions on Saturday, January 7.

Jenner, who as Bruce won the 1976 gold medal in the challenging event, has long been a fan of Eaton, who won gold in 2012 and 2016 before retiring earlier this year.

Before the Rio Olympics, Eaton opened up to Us Weekly about his relationship with the Olympian turned reality star.



“[She] talked to me before the Games, gave me some encouragement and some advice about how the Olympics [are] different and there is more pressure, and to just keep doing the things that I’ve done already. I thought that was helpful. It was good to hear.”

Eaton’s wife, Canadian heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton (who won bronze in her event in Rio) told Us on Saturday that the couple haven’t seen Jenner since the 2012 Olympic trials.

It was like no time passed, as Jenner made a beeline for the couple as soon as she arrived at the Coca-Cola–sponsored event, held at Equinox Sports Club in West L.A. In catching up, Jenner even got a little competitive with Eaton.

“You may have beat my record in the decathlon, but I promise I could beat you on the golf course,” the avid golfer challenged.



While it remains to be seen if Eaton will hit the green with Jenner, Eaton is eager to try new sports since announcing his retirement on January 4.

“We’ve gone snowboarding, which is something I’m kind of really excited about because I’ve never been able to do it before,” Eaton explained of the sport, which most top athletes are discouraged from participating in due to the high risk of injury. “It’s super fun.”

