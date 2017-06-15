Courtesy Oprah/Twitter

#Twinning! Oprah Winfrey and her cocker spaniel, Sadie, sported matching Wonder Woman crowns on Tuesday, June 13, during a themed party for the film hosted by Winfrey.



The talk show host, 63, took to Twitter to share the photo, and while Winfrey was all smiles as she posed in the headband, her pup didn’t seem as amused in the getup. “Sadie’s not so sure about her wonderwomanness. #WonderWoman” the Weight Watchers rep wrote.

The magazine mogul shared her party preparations on Instagram, posting a series of videos of herself unpacking Wonder Woman-inspired decor, including everything from posters and popcorn buckets to flip-flops!

#wonderwoman party planning. A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Almost ready #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

In the first clip she posted, Winfrey told fans, “So excited ‘cause it’s Wonder Woman Day in my house! We’re having a party for 28 10-year-olds.” In another video, the media personality held an unenthusiastic Sadie as the duo awaited guest arrivals to her Los Angeles home.



Party ovah here! #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Even Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, approved of the party! The actress, 32, retweeted a video of Winfrey assembling the Wonder Woman cake made by the famed Charm City Cakes. She captioned her post, “This is awesome!” with prayer hands.

An avid animal lover, Winfrey is the proud mom of five dogs. She frequently posts pictures on her social media accounts of her furry family members, which, in addition to Sadie, includes two golden retrievers, Luke and Layla; and two springer spaniels, Sunny and Lauren.

