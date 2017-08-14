Oprah Winfrey Reveals Why She Never Married Stedman Graham

Though Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together for more than 30 years the couple has scarcely discussed walking down the aisle.



“Nobody believes it, but it’s true. The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’” Winfrey, 63, revealed to Vogue in an interview published on Monday, August 14. "And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.’ We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.”



The talk show host added: "His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

As for what she’s learned from choosing not to marry her longtime partner, Winfrey explained: “Live life on your own terms.”

Winfrey shut down wedding rumors last year after reports surfaced that the couple had tied the knot. "6 people who know me well have called today congratulating me or surprised they weren't invited to my wedding,” Winfrey wrote on Twitter on September 5, 2016. "IT's NOT TRUE!!”

While the two have spent decades together, it seems there is one place in Winfrey’s life that Stedman hasn’t gotten too comfortable. "I major in bathtubs. I spend my time looking for the best possible bathtub a woman can buy. And actually, Stedman’s never been in this one,” Winfrey explained while discussing one tub in particular with Vogue. "When I was in Chicago, he would ask for permission: ‘Can I get in your tub?’ And I would say, ‘Mmmmmm. . . . OK.’"

