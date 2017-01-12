Big Boo is single. Orange Is the New Black's Lea DeLaria revealed on Wednesday, January 11, that she and her fiancee, fashion editor Chelsea Fairless, have split.

DeLaria, 58, shared the news on Instagram with the same photo that she posted to announce their engagement in February 2015. The actress Photoshopped her face and Fairless' face into a photograph from Liza Minnelli's March 2002 nuptials to producer David Gest.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

"Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable," DeLaria captioned the snapshot. "Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other's lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support xoxo Lea & @female_trouble."

Fairless posted the same image and statement to her own Instagram account.

DeLaria is best known for playing Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black since 2013. Last year, the Netflix smash, which debuted season 4 in June, was renewed for three more seasons.



