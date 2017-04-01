Bonding off-camera! Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe headed to a rugby game in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday, April 1, and fans could barely contain their excitement.

Heughan, 36, shared a cute selfie with on-screen wife Balfe, 37, on Twitter as they watched the match. "Thank you @THESTORMERS What a result!!!!! And so good to meet '4Ball' @iamSivN @caitrionambalfe," he captioned the picture.

At the game, the Scottish actor wore a blue button-down shirt with a navy tee underneath. The Irish actress rocked a gray T-shirt and retro maroon sunglasses as she drank a Castle Lager beer.

Several fans replied to Heughan's tweet to gush over the costars' outing in Cape Town, where they are filming season 3 of their Starz drama. "Thank you for sharing this and killing us all. A selfie every weekend would be wonderful," one user wrote. Another added, "Adorable you two!"

While Heughan and Balfe play married couple Jamie and Claire Fraser on Outlander, they have always been adamant that their real-life relationship is platonic. In February, Heughan and his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, made their red carpet debut at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.



Outlander returns to Starz in September.

