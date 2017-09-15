Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Don't get caught with your mistress." That's the advice Ozzy Osbourne jokingly gave during a new interview while expressing regret over cheating on his wife, Sharon Osbourne, with a string of women.

"It's a rock 'n' roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad," the Black Sabbath vocalist, 68, told Rolling Stone in a profile published on Thursday, September 14. "You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f--ker, I'm lucky she didn't walk out. Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realized what a f--king idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more."

Ozzy then backtracked on his earlier joke. "When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s--t," he explained. "I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f--king idiot I've been."



The Osbournes, who married in July 1982, briefly split earlier this year on the heels of the rocker's affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. They later reconciled and renewed their vows in May ahead of their 35th wedding anniversary. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Sharon, 64, claimed that her husband cheated with six women, including "some f--king Russian teenager" and their family's chef.

Ozzy told Rolling Stone that despite the bumps in the road, he and the Talk panelist still love each other. "There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with," he admitted. "You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, 'Oh, we've been married 35 years and we've never had a row.' I go, 'You must have been living in a different f--king country.' Sometimes I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as f--k, and vice versa. Other times, I go, 'F--k, I love you.'"



