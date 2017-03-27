Inked up! Paris and Prince Jackson got matching yin and yang ankle tattoos together, and showed off the results via Instagram on Sunday, March 26.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them," Paris, 18, captioned a pic of their feet. " Though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson!"

Prince, 20, shared the same snapshot. "You are with me and I am with you," the Loyola Marymount University student wrote.

Paris, who recently signed with modeling agency IMG, also posted the definition of yin and yang. "Yin" is associated with female, structure, night, the moon, fluidity, and calmness while "yang" is characterized as male, speed, heaven, heat and expression, she explained.

Paris and Prince also have a younger brother, 15-year-old Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson. Paris opened up about their childhood and late father, Michael Jackson, in the April issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers," she said. "Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes."

