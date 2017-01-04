my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain't she fuckin fabulous???? A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Paris Jackson wants her mom, Debbie Rowe, to know she’s proud of her.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 3 to congratulate Rowe, who is battling breast cancer, on completing her chemotherapy.



Alongside a photo of the 58-year-old holding a sign saying ‘Chemo done’ she wrote the message: “my badass mom, kicking butt n takin names. ain’t she f—-in fabulous????”



As Us Weekly previously reported, Paris and Rowe, who was married to the late Michael Jackson from 1996 to 1999, had a rocky relationship until they reconnected following the former nurse’s diagnosis last July.



Paris even shared an emotional photo of them together in a hospital room, as she began her treatment in October.



“I’m a fighter because she's a fighter. love you mom,” she wrote alongside the snap.

i'm a fighter because she's a fighter. love you mom A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Oct 7, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

During Row’s three-year marriage to the King of Pop, she gave birth to son Prince, now 19, and Paris. After the pair divorced, she signed over all parental rights to him.



When the singer, who was also the father of Blanket, 14, died in June 2009, Rowe was granted supervised visitation rights with her children.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



