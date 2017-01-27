Paris is pushing back. Paris Jackson reacted to Wendy Williams' comments about her via Twitter on Thursday, January 26. Watch the video above!



As previously reported, Williams, 52, questioned the rare interview that Michael Jackson's daughter gave to Rolling Stone during her daytime talk show on Wednesday. "She has not made her mark on her own. You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside. Sorry, you all," Williams said during her "Hot Topics" segment.

In response, Jackson, 18, tweeted: "She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?"

The teen also caught wind of Williams' remarks about race. In Rolling Stone, Jackson, whose mom is Debbie Rowe, said that she considers herself black.



"I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I'm just talking about the visual because you know … black is not what you call yourself, it's what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It's what they see," Williams said on Wednesday. She quipped: "But that's cute, and good for her."

Jackson fired back by responding to an article headline that cited Williams' remarks. "Well she didn't birth me so," she wrote.



