Keeping his spirit alive. Paris Jackson penned a touching birthday tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 59th birthday on Tuesday, August 29.



"birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” the 19-year-old wrote alongside a picture of her kissing her late father in 2001.“i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way.”

Paris concluded the Instagram post with words of love and affection for her late father: “thank you for the magic, forever and always."

The teen model shared a second Instagram post to honor the “Man in the Mirror” singer: an image of the King of Pop’s ghost kissing her forehead as she walked the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 27.

The 19-time Grammy winner, who was only 50 years old when he died suddenly on June 25, 2009, from propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, won’t soon be forgotten. In June, the “Thriller” singer’s daughter had “Apple Head,” the playful nickname his children gave him, tattooed across her left foot.

"With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. Love you 🍏," Paris captioned the June 24 Instagram snap.



In January, Paris opened up about her relationship with her late father in a revealing Rolling Stone interview.



"He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it's almost scary," she told the publication at the time. "I consider myself black. He would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So, I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me."

