Ah, there's nothing quite like puppy love. Sir Patrick Stewart welcomed a foster dog into his home on Wednesday, March 8, and the Star Trek actor has been eagerly sharing videos of Ginger the pit bull to his Instagram account ever since.



In the first of a series of clips, the 76-year-old actor can barely contain his excitement as he spots his new canine pal through the front window of his home. “Oh, there she is!” he says as he peers through the blinds. When he opens the front door, a caramel-colored pit bull ambles into the front foyer, tail wagging.

“Hi. Hi, Ginger!” Stewart says as he kneels down to greet the pup, patting her on the head. “Look who’s here.” The pit bull then proceeds to lick Stewart all over his face as he laughs. “Thank you for that. That was a very nice greeting,” he says.

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

A second clip, which the Logan actor shared on Thursday, March 9, features Stewart in the pool chatting with Ginger as she teeters on the edge of the brick patio, wagging her tail and licking Stewart on his head and bare back.

“I’m getting pushed in!” he exclaims as he hops into the pool. He tells the person behind the camera — presumably his wife, Sunny Ozell — that Ginger is “so tempted” to hop into the pool, but that it makes him “nervous.”

‪From what I understand rules and consistency are everything as a foster dog parent. #GingerGurl @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbull‬ #pitbullsofinstagram A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:09am PST

But perhaps the most adorable video, which Stewart posted on Friday, March 10, features a pooped Ginger snoozing on the couch as Stewart lovingly looks on.

“From what I understand rules and consistency are everything as a foster dog parent. #GingerGurl @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram,” he captioned the video, during which Ozell can be heard admonishing him, “No dogs on the furniture.”

Stewart jokingly agrees before leaning over to kiss the sleeping Ginger on the forehead.

On Wednesday, Stewart couldn’t help gushing about Ginger while a guest on Conan O'Brien’s late night show. “We are only fostering her and we are looking for a permanent home for her,” he explained. “This is what we’re going to be doing as a sort of middle man between the kennels and the permanent home.”

