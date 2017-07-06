Cue the wedding bells! Patton Oswalt is engaged to his girlfriend, Meredith Salenger, a rep for the actor confirms to Us Weekly.

“They are over the moon happy and are excited to start their lives together,” a source tells Us of the happy couple.

Salenger, 47, shared the news on Thursday, June 6, with a hilarious Instagram post. “I don’t wanna brag … but check out the size of The Rock on my finger,” she captioned a photo of herself with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson photoshopped on her ring finger, as Oswalt smiled next to her. One day earlier, the Hollywood Heights actress appeared to hint at the engagement when she posted a throwback pic of herself catching the bouquet at her friend’s wedding.

I don't wanna brag... but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah (photoshop via @edwardderuiter) A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The Veep actor, 48, and Salenger sparked dating rumors in June when they held hands on the red carpet at the Baby Driver premiere in L.A. “I like this pic… cuz I like looking at him. Cuz… well… I just like him a whole whole bunch. Cuz… he is spectacular! Swoon,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the couple from the event.

This will be the second marriage for Oswald. His first wife, Michelle McNamara, died in her sleep from a mix of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition in April 2016. She was 46. (The pair are parents of daughter Alice, 8.)

The comedian recently paid tribute to his late wife in a touching Facebook post. “We think of her every day. She’s still so tied into our worlds, in a way that’s encouraging and energizing,” he wrote on April 21, nearly one year after her passing. “So why light a flame that will die, or release a balloon that will disappear? Michelle’s gone but she wasn’t the kind of soul that disappears or dies out.”

