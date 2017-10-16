Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have split after about four years of on-and-off dating, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Vampire Diaries costars briefly reconciled in April after splitting one month earlier. During their breakup, multiple sources told Us that the duo moved out of their shared home, but soon began “hooking up” and were “friendly.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the costars were dating in September 2013, nearly one year after meeting on the set of the CW series.



The couple, who no longer follow each other on Instagram, were spotted in May holding hands while on a shopping outing.

Tonkin gushed over her boyfriend during a 2015 interview with Elle Canada, explaining that they were experiencing similar career milestones together. “He’s my best friend. It’s such a fun time in my life right now,” she said. “It’s nice to have someone to share all that with.”

While the two have kept their relationship more private since reconciling, Tonkin did share a photo with Wesley in it to celebrate The Vampire Diaries coming to an end on March 10. In the photo, the couple are sitting next to each other at a table with the cast and crew. “I cannot believe tonight is the last episode of #thevampirediaresever,” she wrote on Instagram. “You guys have been my family for the last 5 years, Julie and Kevin, thank you for inviting me onto the show in season 4, I owe so much to you guys and this incredible opportunity you gave me, my life would most definitely not be the same without it, and I am eternally gratefully.”

Prior to dating Tonkin, Wesley was married to his Killer Movie costar Torrey DeVitto from April 2011 to July 2013. DeVitto appeared on The Vampire Diaries as a recurring guest star during its third season, telling Glow Magazine in December 2012 of working alongside her husband: “We get to be in the same city together, which is a rarity these days."



