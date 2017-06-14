Michael Kovac/Getty Images

He’s bound to be a future athlete in this sports family! Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday, June 12, ESPN’s Ian O’Connor reports.

O’Connor shared a photo of the baby at the hospital on Tuesday, writing, “Meet the beautiful baby boy of Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson. Name to come.” He added that the pic was courtesy of Johnson’s grandfather and former L.A. Lakers player, Art Whisnant, and that the family approved its release.

Johnson, 32, previously said he would not play in the U.S. Open, which begins on Thursday, June 15, if his fiancée, 28, had not given birth before the start of the tournament. According to TMZ, the athlete has since flown to Wisconsin to defend his championship title.

The model and the pro golfer are already parents of 2-year-old son Tatum. Gretzky, who’s the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, announced her second pregnancy in February by posting an Instagram photo of her bump. In the pic, she wore a fitted tan sweater and held up an ultrasound photo that said “Baby Johnson.” She captioned it, “Coming soon…”

The couple, who have been engaged since 2013, met in 2011 through Paulina’s mom, Janet Jones, after she played with Johnson in a pro-am golf tournament. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night,” Paulina told Golf Digest in 2014. “So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are."

