Your stars, your vote! The 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards are here, and a bevy of your favorite stars are up for the crystal clear trophy thanks to your nominations. With a whopping 64 categories, host Joel McHale and presenters Jordana Brewster, Jamie Chung, Wilmer Valderrama and more have their work cut out for them while manning the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 18.
Ellen DeGeneres, who is nominated across three categories — Favorite Animated Movie Voice, Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Comedic Collaboration — could set a People’s Choice record for being the most-decorated People’s Choice winner in history if she takes home all three awards, while actor Kevin Hart may steal the evening with the most nominations of the evening. The funnyman is up for a fan-favorite five nods, including Favorite Comedic Movie Actor.
Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Finding Dory, Captain American: Civil War and Zootopia will battle it out for Favorite Movie, while The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Outlander, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead go head-to-head for Favorite TV Show.
Check out the full list of nominees below and check back throughout the night to see who took home the award!
People’s Choice Awards 2017 winners updated throughout the show in bold below
MOVIES
FAVORITE MOVIE
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
Bill Murray in The Jungle Book
Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory
Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia
Jason Bateman in Zootopia
Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE
Bad Moms
Central Intelligence
Ghostbusters
How to Be Single
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Melissa McCarthy
Rebel Wilson
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE
Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Amy Adams
Blake Lively
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Finding Dory
The Jungle Book
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia
FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE
The Conjuring 2
The Girl on the Train
Nerve
The Purge: Election Year
The Shallows
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
TV
FAVORITE TV SHOW
The Big Bang Theory
Grey’s Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey’s Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA
The Americans
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
The Blacklist
Criminal Minds
Law & Order: SVU
Lucifer
NCIS
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR
Chris O’Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Tom Selleck
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES
Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Orange is the New Black
Power
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
Fuller House
The Mindy Project
Shameless
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
Aziz Ansari
Dwayne Johnson
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Schilling
FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
Arrow
The Flash
Once Upon a Time
Supernatural
The Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
Game of Thrones
Marvel’s Luke Cage
Outlander
Stranger Things
Westworld
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Sam Heughan
Tyler Posey
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars
Masterchef
The Voice
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
Dr. Phil
Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
The Chew
Good Morning America
The Talk
Today
The View
FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST
Conan O’Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW
American Dad!
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
The Simpsons
South Park
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Matt LeBlanc
Milo Ventimiglia
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
Jordana Brewster
Kristen Bell
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
American Housewife
The Good Place
The Great Indoors
Kevin Can Wait
Man with a Plan
Son of Zorn
Speechless
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
Bull
Conviction
Designated Survivor
The Exorcist
Frequency
Lethal Weapon
MacGyver
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Pitch
Pure Genius
This Is Us
Timeless
MUSIC
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Blake Shelton
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Rihanna
FAVORITE GROUP
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Niall Horan
Zayn
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Tim McGraw
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Lonestar
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE POP ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Timberlake
Sia
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
DJ Khaled
G-Eazy
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Wiz Khalifa
FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
Beyonce
Drake
Rihanna
Usher
The Weeknd
FAVORITE ALBUM
Anti / Rihanna
Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande
If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton
Lemonade / Beyoncé
Views / Drake
FAVORITE SONG
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake
“No” / Meghan Trainor
“One Dance” / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid
“Pillowtalk” / Zayn
“Work” / Rihanna feat. Drake
DIGITAL
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY
Britney Spears
Kim Kardashian
Lady Gaga
Shakira
Stephen Amell
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
Baby Ariel
Cameron Dallas
Jacob Sartorius
Liza Koshy
Nash Grier
FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
PewDiePie
Shane Dawson
Tyler Oakley
FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION
Conan O’Brien’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele
Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Add a Comment