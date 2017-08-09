Peter Kraus Reveals Whether He’d Want to Be the Next Bachelor

Is he ready to find love again? Peter Kraus revealed whether he’d want to be the next Bachelor and how he’s doing since his breakup with season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, which aired during the finale on Monday, August 7.

The runner-up was a major fan favorite this season and won Us Weekly’s poll on who Lindsay should pick. He told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan on Wednesday, August 9, that he’d have to mull it over if he is asked to be the leading man. “I’d have to think a lot about it,” Kraus, 31, said.



The Madison, Wisconsin, native also opened up about why the After the Final Rose taping, in which he sat down with Lindsay, was so difficult for him. "I hadn’t seen that segment since I was actually there myself. It was my first time being back in those emotions, and it was hard,” he said. "I knew I was watching this woman be hurt, and I was watching myself be hurt, and I was going to have to face her for the first time since then.”

George Burns/ABC

However, he feels like he “totally” got closure from his sit-down with Lindsay, who got engaged to Bryan Abasolo after sending Kraus home. "Rachel and I had a conversation on stage. I think she’s honestly in a very happy place,” he shared. "I’m getting to a happy place, and we left on good terms."



During the conversation, he apologized to the Dallas-based attorney for telling her to “go find someone to have a mediocre life with” after their split. “First off, that was stupid of me to say. It was in the heat of the moment, I was very emotional and I shouldn’t have said it,” he told Strahan. "I was very apologetic for it. Understandably so, she took offense to it and however she reacted, I had to take it, and it is what it is at this point.”

Many fans on social media were wondering whether Lindsay settled for Abasolo, 37, because Kraus said he wasn’t ready to propose, but the business owner doesn’t think that’s true. "I don’t think she settled. I think she and I had a very instant connection on our date, but I think she had an amazing connection with Bryan as well,” Kraus explained. "It was obvious from the start. He's a good fit and they seem very happy. I wish them nothing but the best.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.