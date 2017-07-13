#NotImpressed. ESPY Awards host and NFL pro Peyton Manning mocked Kevin Durant during his opening monologue on Wednesday, July 12, and Durant was not impressed.

The former Broncos quarterback kicked off the ESPYS by cracking a few jokes. While praising the gold medal-winning Final Five team of gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman, Peyton mocked Durant, telling the crowd that the women were “so dominant” during the summer Olympics that “Kevin Durant wants to play for them next year.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The camera cut to Durant’s face and the basketball pro couldn’t have looked more displeased.

“I’ve got to tell ya,” Peyton added. “I don’t think he’d start for that team.”

The internet was quick to pick up on the moment and generate hilarious memes.

“Sir, that's going to be $1.50 extra for guac,” one person tweeted, along with a still of Durant — who took home the award for Best Championship Performance — looking unimpressed.



“When mom invites your ex GF to the BBQ,” another person added along with the now-viral screenshot.

See more funny reactions below:

When mom invites your ex GF to the BBQ pic.twitter.com/CWaTQL5EDa — Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) July 13, 2017

"Sir, that's going to be $1.50 extra for guac" pic.twitter.com/QIUkacO9NE — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) July 13, 2017

Mama Durant even knows KD got roasted. Daaaaaamn son. pic.twitter.com/7lYhCP6tBJ — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) July 13, 2017

When everyone told you it was a casual event so you show up in a tshirt. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/GdDHHIBZaF — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 13, 2017

When you realize Peyton Manning wouldn't have roasted you if you just joined the Wizards pic.twitter.com/R6s0uZj0VZ — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) July 13, 2017

Kevin Durant might murder Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/dYltkx0emg — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) July 13, 2017

Peyton Manning's still got it. Just ask Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/HHCC9A33rn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!