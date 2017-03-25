Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Credit: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Not so fast! Phaedra Parks and her estranged husband Apollo Nida's divorce judgement was reversed by a judge, Us Weekly can confirm.



"It's very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's rep, Steve Honig, tells Us, referring to Nida's recent engagement to an unidentified woman. "Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, which was first to report the news, the judge was troubled that Parks misspelled Nida's last name as "Nita." The judge was also reportedly worried that Nida, who is serving eight years in prison for fraud charges, was led to believe he would attend future divorce hearings from behind bars, which was never an option. Additionally, Nida was not informed of the final hearing or served with the finalized divorce papers, TMZ reported.

The Bravo star, 43, filed for divorce from the businessman, 38, in October 2014 after nearly five years of marriage, though the process was prolonged due to his much-publicized trial and imprisonment. During a November 2016 interview with TMZ's Raq Rants online segment, Parks claimed her divorce was officially finalized.



Parks and Nida share two sons, Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3. In December 2016, TMZ reported that Nida filed his own divorce petition and requested joint legal custody of the kids.



