Starstruck! Hollywood Media Bridge Founder Phillip B. Goldfine has been lucky enough to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Hilary Swank, Jack Black and Katherine Heigl.

With over 60 film credits, five television series, an Emmy award and more, it's no surprise that Goldfine's talent resonated with the skilled actors.

"Have you ever heard the saying, 'You either have it or your don't?' Well, these actors all have it," he explains exclusively to Us Weekly. "Hilary is one the sweetest, kindest, most professional and amazingly focused actress I have ever met, even back at the beginning."

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

As for Mr. Black? He dishes, "Jack was a kid when I first met him and even then he had everyone on the floor laughing. You just knew he was going to be something special."

Goldfine worked with both Black for his role in Crossworlds in and Swank in Sometimes They Come Back... Again in 1996. He also executive produced Home Sweet Hell starring Heigl in 2015.

"Katherine was very nice and the crew loved her. I’d work with her again in a second," he adds.

Giuseppe DeMasi

While Goldfine has had plenty of success already, he has no plans to slow down now. He explains, "I try to work on at least one new documentary a year and our current project is called Living With Dignity." If that's not enough, he is also developing a TV series Green Acres and working on four films including, Once Upon a Christmas, The Santa Files, Nation's Fire and Bleed. (He is best known for his work on The Lady in 6 and Damascus Cover.)

Goldfine plans to share his wealth of knowledge by starting HollywoodInsidersClub.com to help others learn the basics of breaking into the film industry. In his personal life, the producer hopes to break a swimming world record sharing, "I truly believe you attract what you think about. You just need to know what you want."

