Pink took to Twitter to shut down a hater who criticized her career on Tuesday, August 15, and in the process revealed that her years-long feud with Christina Aguilera has come to an end.



Following the announcement that the three-time Grammy winner, 37, will be receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, social media users expressed mixed reaction to the news. One user in particular caught Pink’s attention by saying that the star didn’t have any “relevant” music videos aside from 2001’s "Lady Marmalade," which featured the two pop singers as well as Mya and Lil Kim.

Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10'years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I ❤️Xtina, we've made amends.... https://t.co/4lcGu2mySV — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person. — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

And you're fuckin rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos . — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

"Let's celebrate @Pink's Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career,” the Twitter user wrote. “Starring as Xtina backup singer."

Pink responded to the Twitter user, explaining that there is no bad blood between the two women. "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10’years,” she wrote. "We can no longer be happy for each other. I Xtina, we've made amends…."



As previously reported, Pink and Aguilera exchanged a war of words for years over the collaboration, with Pink alleging that Aguilera was difficult to work with during the recording process.



During an interview for her Behind the Music special on VH1 in 2009, Pink, whose real name is Alicia Moore, further explained the situation. “[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,’” she explained at the time. "And I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f--king meeting's about.'"



The singer continued on a small rant on Tuesday to explain that there is enough space in the music industry for multiple talented artists. "Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world,” she wrote. "Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person."

The singer added: "And you're f--kin rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos."

