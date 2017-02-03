Time with the sistas! 😍 Due date has come and gone... guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer! 💞 Miss ya, @kristennicoleyoung, @masiespace & @ohtannanbomb! A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Any minute now! Pregnant Jessa Duggar Seewald’s due date has come and gone, but she’s not stressing. Instead, the Counting On star, 24, is grabbing Starbucks with her sisters.

“Time with the sistas!” she captioned a Thursday, February 2, Instagram shot, above, with Jana, Jill and a pal. “Due date has come and gone ... guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer!”

Jessa announced last August that she and husband Ben Seewald, who welcomed son Spurgeon in November 2015, were expecting their second child together due in early February. “We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as 'big brother'! We are so thankful that God is adding to our family," the couple told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. "2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!)."

TLC

Jessa hasn’t been shy about sharing pictures of her growing bump on Instagram, and in November posted a video of her moving belly on Twitter. “Just as much awe and wonder on my part as I had with Baby #1!” she wrote November 30. “It's amazing to see Baby #2 kicking and moving around.”

As with their firstborn, the pair — married since November 2014 — haven’t announced whether the upcoming arrival will be a boy or girl. So at her January 11 shower-themed baby shower, the color palette stayed neutral with pastel hues. The daughter of fellow TLC stars Jim Bob and Michelle decided to donate any gifts brought to party to Loving Choices Pregnancy Center, and the 130 guests put together care packages for women at the Arkansas facility.

