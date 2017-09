Desiree Navarro/WireImage.com

11 Super Sexy Photos of Jenna Dewan Tatum (Men's Fitness)

Pregnant Jessica Alba Continues to Hit the Gym Hard (OK! Magazine)



Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Finally Picks a Baby Name (RADAR Online)

These Were Hands-Down the Best Looks of the Week (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!