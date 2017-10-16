Samir Hussein/WireImage.com

A royal twirl! Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, made a surprise appearance alongside Prince William and Prince Harry at a special party in London on Monday, October 16.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, was greeted by Paddington Bear at the famous storybook character's train station. She took his hand as he gave her a spin on the platform.

The soon-to-be mom of three was all smiles during the outing. She wore a knee-length pale pink dress detailed with a black waist strap, which accentuated her tiny baby bump.

Samir Hussein/WireImage.com

"Their Royal Highnesses meet cast and crew from #Paddington2 who will join guests on their journey through the English countryside," Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday. "Wishing all of our young guests the trip of a lifetime!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced last month that they are expecting their third child together. They are already parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. "Everyone is ecstatic for them," an insider told Us at the time. "Will and Kate have wanted a third since the end of last year."

As previously reported, Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the same acute morning sickness she experienced with her other two pregnancies. She made her first public appearance since announcing their baby news at a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10.



