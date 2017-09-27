Perfect match! Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are "in a really good spot," as they prepare to welcome their first child together, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Anyone who spends time around them, you can tell their feelings toward each other. It’s infectious," the insider tells Us. "They are madly in love with each other. They are so happy and want to spend all their time together."

Us broke the news on Tuesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is pregnant. The couple have made their long distance relationship work since getting together a year ago.

"He’s very humble and generous. He has an incredible sense of humor. Khloé is more outgoing than he is but he has a great sense of humor and great group of friends. Their lives co-mingle beautifully together," a second source adds. "He is very mature and very career-focused and very family-focused."

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, are sure to spoil their baby-to-be. After all, "they do shower each other with gifts," the source says.

Their baby will have plenty of playmates. As Us exclusively revealed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. Last week, Us confirmed that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their first child — a baby girl — too.



