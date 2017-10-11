President Barack Obama said in a statement on Tuesday, October 10, that he is “disgusted” by the claims of sexual assault and harassment surrounding film producer Harvey Weinstein.



“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein,” the former president said to Us Weekly. “Any many who demeans and degrades women in such a fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

“We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories,” he added. “And we all need to build a culture — including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect — so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

As reported earlier this year, the couple’s oldest daughter, Malia, 19, interned at the New York office of The Weinstein Company.

Weinstein was fired from his film studio, The Weinstein Company, on Sunday, October 8, three days after The New York Times published a report detailing the 65-year-old’s decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault. The report claimed that the Hollywood bigwig paid off several women, including actress Rose McGowan, in settlements. Weinstein’s lawyer said on Thursday, October 5, that the film mogul planned to sue the Times for $50 million for “false and defamatory statements.”



Weinstein has been a prolific Democratic supporter, reportedly donating almost a million in his own name to the party and top Democrats including Obama and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The former Secretary of State released a statement on Tuesday about Weinstein saying, she was “shocked and appalled by the revelations.”

“The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated,” she said. “Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, said on Tuesday that she was leaving her husband of 10 years.

