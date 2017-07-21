Prince George Is All Smiles in 4th Birthday Portrait

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

That face! Prince William and Duchess Kate released a new photo of Prince George in honor of his 4th birthday on Friday, July 21.

The adorable little boy, whose birthday is on July 22, smiles from ear to ear in the pic and is wearing a cute striped button-up shirt.

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday tomorrow 🎈,” Kensington Palace shared on Instagram along with the pic. “The photograph was taken at Kensington Palace at the end of June by Chris Jackson. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.”

The royal couple have shared a snap of their son each year for his birthday.

Last year, the tot celebrated turning three with four adorable photos of himself standing on a swing, walking in the garden and playing with their family dog, Lupo.

Little George most recently stole the show while touring Poland and Germany with the Duke and Duchess and his sister, Charlotte.

“George is very lively and Charlotte is very ladylike,” Prince William has said of his kids. “They’re both delightful of course."

