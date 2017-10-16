Prince Harry's life is far from ordinary, but he doesn't want an extravagant ceremony when he walks down the aisle with Meghan Markle.

"Pomp and pageantry is the last thing he would want," a source close to the 33-year-old royal exclusively tells Us Weekly. "I can see him wanting to get married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It would stop it from turning into a total media circus and give the day a sense of privacy that Harry so badly craves."

That won't stop Harry's royal family from showing their support, though. As for whether Queen Elizabeth II will attend, the insider adds, "Of course. No question."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Harry and Markle, 36, met in London in July 2016, though Kensington Palace didn't confirm their relationship until that November. "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news," she told Vanity Fair in her October cover story. The couple made their first official joint appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto in September. Their outing came a few weeks after their romantic vacation to Botswana, where Harry planned to propose, as Us exclusively revealed in August.

For now, amid engagement rumors, the ultra private couple are enjoying each other's company. "They're in the best place ever," the source tells Us. "Their relationship has gone from strength to strength. I don't think Meghan ever thought she would meet someone who gets her so well, who shares so many interests with her. They match on so many levels. They really can't wait to build a future together."

When the former Army helicopter pilot and the Suits actress, who was previously married to actor Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013, finally decide to go public with their engagement news, they "will most likely hold a small photo call at Kensington Palace, with just one photographer and a journalist invited," a second Harry source explained in the new issue of Us Weekly. "On the same day, they'll do a TV interview that will be syndicated around the world."

