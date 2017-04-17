He’s ready for daddy duty. Prince Harry opened up about future fatherhood in a new interview, and said that he is very much looking forward to having children one day. Hear what he had to say in the video above!

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Speaking with The Telegraph for its Mad World podcast, the 32-year-old royal candidly discussed his feelings about becoming a parent and getting to practice with his multiple godchildren.



“Yeah, I’m a godfather to quite a few of my friends’ [kids],” the handsome redhead said “… Um, actually only five or six.”

Asked if he’s a good godfather, Harry replied, “I’d like to think so. But I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone’s house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on [video games] or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that. I’ve actually had a lot of practice for that.”

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to starting a brood of his own, the younger brother of Prince William (and uncle to Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 23 months) said, “I, of course, I would love to have kids.”

Earlier in his chat, Harry — who is currently dating Suits actress Meghan Markle — also spoke about the grief and anxiety he experienced after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed away at age 36 in a fatal car crash in 1997.

The prince, who was only 12 years old at the time, told The Telegraph that he dealt with his tragic loss by "sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help? It’s only going to make you sad, it’s not going to bring her back. So from an emotional side, I was like, ‘Right, don't ever let your emotions be part of anything.'"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!