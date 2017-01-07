A magical getaway! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been vacationing in Norway, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The royal, 32, and Suits actress, 35, decided last minute to postpone warmer travel plans elsewhere in an attempt to see the Northern Lights, which a friend had told them were “at their best right now.”

According to an insider, the couple were reunited for the New Year after spending Christmas with their respective families. “They spent New Year’s Eve together in London before traveling to Norway,” the source tells Us of the couple, who have been dating for seven months.



After catching a commercial flight from Gatwick Airport, Harry and Markle were welcomed to the edge of the Arctic Circle by close friend Inge Solheim, whom they stayed with at a luxury property in the heart of Tromso. (Harry became pals with Solheim, an expedition guide and polar consultant, in 2011 after a Walking With the Wounded charity trek. Solheim previously helped Harry organize a private ski trip to Kazakhstan with then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas in 2014.)



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The couple, the source tells Us, then set aside two nights for Northern Lights viewing, staying in a remote location to catch the best view of the Aurora Borealis (which, naturally, the pair caught on camera, posing for photos beneath a spectacular display of greens and purple lights in the sky). The insider adds that Harry and Markle also went on other exciting excursions, including orca whale watching, husky sledding and remote dinner dates.



Their enviable trip comes after the two got even closer prior to the holidays, picking out their first Christmas tree together and spending time in London. Friends have even started engagement talk about the couple. “I can see them engaged by the spring,” a Harry insider previously told Us. “He’s head over heels.”



And Markle, who has already met Prince William and Prince Charles, is set to meet even more of Harry's family very soon, reveals a source. “Harry wants Meghan to meet Kate soon, hopefully before she goes back to Toronto,” says the friend. “He's proud of their relationship and wants everyone to meet the woman that has changed his life.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!