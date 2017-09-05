Prince William made his first public appearance since news broke that he and wife Duchess Kate are expecting their third child.

The Duke of Cambridge, 35, attended the National Mental Health and Policing conference in Oxford, England, on Tuesday, September 5. After giving a speech about how mental health can impact first responders, an audience member congratulated William on the baby news.



"Thank you, it's very good news," he gushed, via Entertainment Tonight. "There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

William then alluded to Kate's battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy complication characterized by acute morning sickness. He told the crowd that he and the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, were able to "start celebrating this week," adding, "It was a bit anxious to start with."



Kate is being treated at Kensington Palace for the condition, which she previously suffered while pregnant with the couple's first two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. She was forced to cancel her plans to attend an event in London on Monday, September 4, because of the condition.

Kensington Palace announced the Berkshire native's third pregnancy early Monday. "Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," a statement posted on the royal residence's Twitter account read. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

William's brother, Prince Harry, is thrilled too. "Very, very happy for them!" he told a reporter on Monday morning.

