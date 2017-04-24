Prince William and Duchess Kate were probably just as shocked when Jon Snow came back to life. The royal couple opened up about their (extremely normal!) perfect night in during a BBC 1 Radio interview on Friday, April 21.

"We're both actually quite keen on box sets," Prince William, 34, said, noting that the pair watch Game of Thrones and Homeland together.

As for what takeout they order to watch TV? "Curry, definitely," Kate, 35, replied.

The future king and queen, who revealed they are big fans of Coldplay, also keep their son, Prince George, 3, company when he watches his shows.

"You have to pretend you're really interested in it," William explained. "George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters."

William and Kate have recently been promoting their campaign Heads Together, which aims to dispel the stigmas surrounding mental health and mental illness. Prince Harry, who recently revealed that he sought therapy to process Princess Diana's death, is also a part of the organization.

William briefly brought up his younger brother, 32, on Friday when asked who would win in a fight. "Me," he said, "because I'm bigger."

