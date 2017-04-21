Prince William Makes Fun of His Clubbing Dad Dance Moves

Dad’s got the moves! Prince William made fun of his own dad dance moves during a boys’ trip to Switzerland last month in an interview with BBC Radio 1 Friday, April 21.

The 34-year-old royal and the Duchess of Cambridge popped by Scott Mills’ radio show and got candid about their lives out of the spotlight. At one point, William preempted any discussion of his controversial behavior with a witty answer to a question about whether or not he dances at concerts.

“I’ve gotten into enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it’s kind of best to keep away from that,” he said with a laugh.

In March, William was put on blast after a fellow clubgoer shared a video of the father of two breaking it down on the dance floor to the '90s hip-hop classic “I Got 5 on It.”

William and Kate, 35, also opened up about their very normal, very calm nights in, ordering takeout and watching TV shows “once kiddies are in bed,” as the Duchess put it.

While the kids — Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 23 months — are awake, however, they insist that their parents watch children’s programming.

“George gets very upset if you’re not showing due diligence to the characters,” William noted. One of the benefits of having the two little ones, though, is that they help the Duke and Duchess with gift ideas for their family members — like, say, Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 91 on Friday.

“It doesn’t matter what it looks like. It just goes down really well,” William said of the kids’ handmade crafts.

