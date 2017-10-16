Wait a minute! Robin Antin, the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, has responded to former member Kaya Jones' allegations that the girl group was a "prostitution ring."

The choreographer, 56, who founded the troupe in 1995, told The Blast on Sunday, October 15, that the claims are "disgusting, ridiculous lies," and said the singer, 33, is "clearly looking for her 15 minutes" of fame.

The drama started on Friday, October 13, when Jones, who was a member of the group from 2003 to 2005 prior to the release of their debut album, tweeted, "My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $. How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to #1."



Jones then called out the unnamed Pussycat Dolls' "den mother from hell" for allegedly staying silent when "another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide." Many Twitter users speculated that Jones was referring to late G.R.L. member Simone Battle, who died by suicide at the age of 25 in September 2014. (Antin was the mastermind behind G.R.L., though it is unclear if Jones was referring to her.)



"To be apart of the team you must be a team player," Jones continued. "Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage. Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again."



My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1 — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide?Tell the public how you mentally broke us — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

A rep for the Pussycat Dolls had no comment when Us Weekly reached out. Sources close to PCD told The Blast that the group's lawyer is drafting a legal letter to Jones and may pursue legal action.



In related news, rumors have been swirling that the Pussycat Dolls may be planning a big return. Though members Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton and Carmit Bachar have yet to publicly confirm speculation, a verified Instagram account, followed by Antin herself, popped up earlier this month and teased a "PCD Reunion."

