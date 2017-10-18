The Pussycat Dolls have shut down former member Kaya Jones' claims that the girl group was a "prostitution ring."

"The Pussycat Dolls has always and will always stand for female empowerment and sisterhood," the group told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, October 18. "We stand in solidarity with all women who have bravely spoken publicly of their horrific experiences of abuse, harassment and exploitation. However, we cannot stand behind false allegations towards other group members partaking in activities that simply did not take place."



As previously reported, Jones, 33, who was in the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2005 prior to the release of their debut album, alleged in a series of tweets on Friday, October 13, that the group was a "prostitution ring" whose members "happened to sing & be famous." Founder Robin Antin later shut down the "disgusting, ridiculous" allegations and told The Blast that Jones is "clearly looking for her 15 minutes" of fame.

Jon Furniss/WireImage

"To liken our professional roles in The Pussycat Dolls to a prostitution ring not only undermines everything we worked hard to achieve for all those years but also takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up and being heard loud and clear around the world," PCD continued in Wednesday's statement. "While we were not aware of Kaya's experiences that allegedly took place during her short time working with us, before the group signed a recording contract, we can firmly testify that we were not privy to any misconduct taking place around us. If Kaya experienced something we are unaware of then we fully encourage her to get the help she needs and are here to support her."

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

The Nicole Scherzinger-led group concluded, "Since its inception, The Pussycat Dolls and founder Robin Antin have supported and empowered women from all walks of life to flourish in their careers. Should any member or associate allude to any form of abuse or harassment whatsoever, it will be taken very seriously and investigated. We truly wish Kaya the best and hope she gets the help she deserves."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.