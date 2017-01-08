Back in (royal) blue. Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance since suffering from a Christmas cold over the holidays on Sunday, January 8, on her way to church with her husband, Prince Philip.

The 90-year-old royal matriarch wore a bright blue outfit with a matching hat for the outing to a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, Norfolk. In a short clip shared via BBC Breaking News’ Twitter account, the Queen can be seen sitting serenely in the backseat of a maroon Bentley next to her husband.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also joined in on the church service, along with the rest of the Middleton family (including Duchess Catherine's brother James, her sister Pippa and Pippa’s fiancé, James Matthews).



Both Queen Elizabeth II and Philip fell ill prior to the Christmas holidays, and she was forced to cancel her annual trip to Christmas mass at Sandringham, the first time she has done so in decades.

Despite feeling under the weather, Philip, 95, attended Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene church alongside the rest of the royal family, including Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Countess Sophie, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie.



The Queen made headlines last week after skipping out on the New Year’s Day church service due to a “heavy cold." In a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, January 1, Buckingham Palace explained, “Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today. The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”



In late December, Queen Elizabeth II fell victim to a death hoax on Twitter, causing Twitter users to panic. Multiple fake BBC accounts spread false claims that the monarch had died on Thursday, December 29.



