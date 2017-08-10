Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty Images

Queen Latifah is ready to start a family. The Star actress opened up about her desire to become a mother during the Television Critics Association panels for the Lee Daniels-produced Fox show on Tuesday, August 8.

The actress has been busy at work with the release of her successful comedy Girls Trip, her music and even producing her own television shows. Yet, there is still something on her to-do list that she hopes to accomplish. After years of talking about motherhood and wanting to expand her family, Latifah finally revealed when and how it will happen.

“You'll know when you see me with the rugrat on my shoulder with the little backpack and all this. ‘Oh, she did it!’” she said. “That's kind of how it will happen.”

Last year she told E! News that procrastination was what stood in the way of her becoming a mother.

"I'm a little bit of a procrastinator," she said. "I had some things to deal with. I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years. You know what I’m saying. I'm good now. I think I'm ready."

Back in 2012, she appeared on The View and told Barbara Walters that she was looking into adoption.



”I’m actually kind of working on that. I think I saw one of those specials, you know those movies of the week. And it was like — I just always wanted to bring a child home,” she said at the time.

"I'm totally serious. So if you got a kid that you don't...Just give me a year — let me set up camp and send me the kid! But no, no, totally,” she added jokingly.

