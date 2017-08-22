Rachel Lindsay Slams DeMario Jackson’s Race Comments: He ‘Never Knew Me'

Rachel Lindsay is defending herself after DeMario Jackson discussed her preference in men at length during his appearance on The E&G Podcast on Monday, August 21.

"I was only there for the two weeks in the house,” Jackson said of appearing on Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette. "From the beginning you knew that she was attracted to white men. You knew that. No disrespect, you just knew. She had that vibe. From night one, we all set down, all the guys and I said, 'They're going to have a black representative, either myself or Eric, and they're going to have Dean, Peter, and Brian as the final four.’ We all caught that.”

Bill Matlock/ABC; Bob D'Amico/ABC

Jackson claimed he knew from the start that it would be either himself or Eric Bigger in the final episodes of the show. "I mean it was obvious. I said, 'It's either going to be myself or Eric.' Just for the fact that I feel like Eric and I both have ... I mean we have different but similar personalities and we're both like, it's just pretty good for TV. It's either me the wild and crazy black guy, or it's going to be the very spiritual down to earth positive motivating guy,” he said. "You have Dean because he's fucking drop dead gorgeous, Dean's beautiful as f--k.”

Ultimately, Bigger ended up being Lindsay’s second runner-up before she chose Bryan Abasolo over Peter Kraus on the show’s Monday, August 7, finale.



On Tuesday, August 22, Lindsay commented on a photo from the podcast’s official Instagram page that was promoting Jackson's appearance on E&G. “Says the guy that dated Lexi,” she wrote, slamming Jackson’s claims about her, while referencing Jackson's ex, Lexi Thexton. “Demario never knew me and still doesn’t."

ABC

During the podcast, Jackson opened up more about his relationship with Thexton, who famously told Lindsay that she had been dating Jackson prior to his appearance on the show before he disappeared from her life without explanation.

"Lexi was a girl I really just strictly knew from Bumble. I couldn't tell you what she did. I knew she went to Santa Monica College, she's from Vancouver. I don't know if she's trying to be an actress, I don't know if she's trying to get into any of that," Said Jackson, who will appear on the Tuesday, August 22, episode of Bachelor in Paradise for a sit-down interview with Chris Harrison about the aftermath of the show's scandal involving him and Corinne Olympios. "To be honest, I don't know too much about her. If I'm being 100% honest, when I came out and was like oh who is this? I sh-t you not, I only saw her two times in the day time."



Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

