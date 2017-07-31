Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer opened up about her hospital visit to see Bobby Zarin amid his battle with thyroid cancer in an interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, July 29.

Singer, 60, who attended Jill Zarin’s 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon (which benefits thyroid cancer research) in Southampton, New York that day revealed that the Zarin Fabrics entrepreneur is keeping a positive attitude despite his challenging health issues.

“I have to say ... he looked fabulous. He was in great spirits,” the Bravo personality gushed to Us. “He had a great sense of humor.”

And while Bobby wasn’t able to attend the luncheon, Singer went on to share memories about him in happier times.

“He’s a great guy. He always had a smile on his face. He’d walk around and say ‘this is beautiful.’ He was just always happy.”

The housewife star also commented on Jill and Bobby’s marriage — which spans more than 16 years.

“He was always happiest when Jill was by his side. They have a very special relationship,” Singer revealed. I’ve never seen a married couple spend more time together as they do together.”

She continued: “Even if we suggested a girl’s weekend ... she’d say, ‘I’d love to ... but I can’t do that to Bobby!’ They just got it. They were very special together.”

And while Jill was the apple of Bobby’s eye, the former housewife’s friends always felt the love too.

“Bobby was very good to her girlfriends. He would include and take care of them. He was a big brother to us girls. Always very warm. Always very giving. Always very generous,” Singer explained to Us Weekly.

Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. It was announced in November 2016 that his cancer had spread to his brain.

“We remain strong during this difficult time with the love and support of our family, friends, and fans who remind us that we are not alone in our fight against cancer. Cancer is a disease that affects people all around the world and we must unite through this common bond, and work together to find a cure once and for all,” Jill said at the time.

