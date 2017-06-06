Coming through! Rande Gerber shared a cute Instagram video in honor of George and Amal Clooney’s newborn twins Ella and Alexander on Tuesday, June 6.

“Special delivery #HouseofFriends,” Gerber captioned a video of himself wheeling in packages of Pampers diapers and boxes of Casamigos tequila on the brand's Instagram account. (Gerber and Clooney, of course, co-own the tequila company.)

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the Money Monster actor, 56, and British human rights lawyer, 39, welcomed a baby boy and girl on Tuesday.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," a rep for the actor told Us, joking: "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Christophe Guibbaud/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Gerber and his wife, Cindy Crawford — who share two kids, Kaia, 15, and Presley, 17 — have been looking forward to the twins’ arrival. Prior to their birth, they gifted BFFs Amal and George adorable onesies that read “Casa” and “Migos.”

George joked with Entertainment Tonight that his wife wouldn’t let him name their kids after the tequila company. “My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," he teased in March. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."

Amal and George got engaged in April 2014 after several months of dating. They tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in September 2014.

