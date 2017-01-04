Sexy, can you not? Ray J made some crass remarks about his infamous sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian during the Tuesday, January 3, episode of Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother.



The R&B crooner, 35 — who dated Kardashian, 36, in the early 2000s — boasted that he is not only known for his music and TV careers, but also for his X-rated escapades with the reality queen. As fans are well aware, the E! personality’s fame grew exponentially following the February 2007 release of Kim Kardashian, Superstar, an explicit video (originally filmed in 2003) featuring herself and Ray J.



“You might know me for a lot of things — music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d--k,” the “Sexy Can I” singer told the camera with a laugh. “People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket … Y’all still j--king off to the sex tape? Enjoy!”

Moments later, when Ray J entered the CBB house for the first time, his 2013 track “I Hit It First” played. The single referenced Kardashian and her headline-making romances, including her marriage to Kanye West, whom she wed in 2014.



On Tuesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's BFF Jonathan Cheban seemingly reacted to Ray J's comments via Twitter. "What a loser #CBB (you know who I'm talking about)..see you soon London," he wrote. "I'm still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK."

In March 2016, the Selfish author opened up in a blog post about how the stigma from her sex tape has followed her for more than a decade.



“It always seems to come back around to my sex tape. Yes, a sex tape that was made 13 years ago. 13 YEARS AGO. Literally that lonnng ago. And people still want to talk about it?!?!” she wrote. “I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on. I shouldn't have to constantly be on the defense, listing off my accomplishments just to prove that I am more than something that happened 13 years ago. … Let's move on, already. I have.”



