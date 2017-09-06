Amanda Edwards/WireImage

A celebration is in order! Reggie Bush and his wife, Lilit Avagyan, have welcomed their third child together, E! News reports.

The dance instructor gave birth to a baby boy named Agyemang on Saturday, September 2.

Avagyan announced the couple were expecting their third bundle of joy via Instagram on March 2, Bush’s 32nd birthday. “🍼🍫birthday love #HBD @reggiebush,” the model captioned a snap of the pair sharing a romantic moment.

🍼🍫birthday love #HBD @reggiebush A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

A source also confirmed the pregnancy news to Us that same month: “Lilit is in her second trimester and the two are looking forward to having another baby together.”

The running back and Avagyan, 29, who tied the knot in July 2014, are also parents of daughter Briseis, 4, and son Uriah, 2.

Avagyan, who isn’t shy about showing off on Instagram, shared an adorable pic of the group in June. “Happy Father's Day Blessed,” the proud mom wrote alongside a picture of Bush and their two children relaxing at the beach on Father’s Day.

Avagyan also shared a picture of her growing baby bump in July. “Almost there 🏁” she captioned a Instagram snap, dressed in a form-fitting black dress as she cradled her pregnancy belly.

Almost there 🏁 A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

The pro athlete opened about about fatherhood ahead of Briseis' arrival back in 2013.

"I'm very excited," he shared on the Detroit Lions' website in April of that year, when he played for the team. "It couldn't have come with a better person. Someone I really love and care about."

Bush famously dated Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian on and off for several years until their split in March 2010.

